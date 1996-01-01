2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
Answer the problems below using the given data. Write your answers in 2 significant figures.
The Pacific Ocean has an estimated mass of 7.07 X 1020 kg while a single raindrop has a mass of 34 mg.
Calculate the mass of 1 mole of raindrops.
Calculate the number of moles of raindrops the Pacific Ocean contains.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 1.32 x 1022 g/mol b) 26.39 mol
B
a) 2.05 x 1022 g/mol b) 34.49 mol
C
a) 1.53 x 1022 g/mol b) 46.93 mol
D
a) 2.23 x 1022 g/mol b) 56.39 mol