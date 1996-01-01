25.0 mL of 0.275 M NaBrO 3 is added to a 150.0 mL solution containing 0.175 M KBr and 0.450 M HClO 3 . The bromate and bromide ions react to produce bromine liquid. After the reaction, what are the concentrations of all the ions in the solution? Make sure the solution is electrically neutral by checking your concentrations.



