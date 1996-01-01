6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bromine liquid can be created in the laboratory by reacting KBr and MnO2 with a strong acid. If Mn2+ is the reduction product, what is the balanced equation for the reaction?
MnO2(s) + 4 H+(aq) + 2 Br−(aq) → Br2(l) + Mn2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l)
Br2(l) + Mn2+(aq) + 4 H+(aq) → MnO2(s) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 Br−(aq)
Br2(l) + Mn2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) → MnO2(s) + 4 H+(aq) + 2 Br−(aq)
MnO2(s) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 Br−(aq) → Br2(l) + Mn2+(aq) + 4 H+(aq)