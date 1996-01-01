13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Greenockite (CdS) has a wurtzite structure with cell parameters: a = b = 4.136 Å, c = 6.713 Å. Another compound, cadmoselite (CdSe), also has wurtzite structure with cell parameters: a = b = 4.271 Å, c = 6.969 Å. Why does cadmoselite have larger cell parameters than greenockite?
Greenockite (CdS) has a wurtzite structure with cell parameters: a = b = 4.136 Å, c = 6.713 Å. Another compound, cadmoselite (CdSe), also has wurtzite structure with cell parameters: a = b = 4.271 Å, c = 6.969 Å. Why does cadmoselite have larger cell parameters than greenockite?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
because Se has a larger ionic radius than S
B
because Se is a metalloid and S is a non metal
C
because cadmoselite has a larger density.
D
because greenockite has a smaller density.