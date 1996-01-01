19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, the standard free energy of formation of N2O(g) is 103.7 kJ/mol. This means that at 298 K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
N2O(g) is thermodynamically stable.
B
no catalyst can be used to decompose N2O(g) into its elements.
C
N2O(g) will spontaneously form N2(g) and O2(g).
D
N2O(g) has a negative entropy.
E
N2O(g) is thermodynamically unstable.