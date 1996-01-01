6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the given statement is true or false and explain your answer: The free-flowing electrons allow an electrolyte solution to conduct electricity.
A
The statement is true. The solution is able to conduct electricity due to free-flowing electrons..
B
The statement is false. The solution is able to conduct electricity due to the ions flowing through the solution.
C
The statement is false. The solution is able to conduct electricity due to the electron transfer between the particles.