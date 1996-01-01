2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Classifications
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes a semimetal/s?
Which of the following best describes a semimetal/s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A semimetal has characteristics of both non-metals and metals and is thus located in the middle of the periodic table.
B
Semimetals have characteristics of both non-metals and metals and they act as borders with all the metals lying to their left and all of the non-metals on their right.
C
Semimetals are also called metalloids and represent the second-largest classification for elements.
D
Semimetals lie on an imaginary staircase (from boron, B, to astatine, At) and have characteristics of both metals and non-metals.