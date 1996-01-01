20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
20. Electrochemistry Galvanic Cell
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Small-scale production of strontium metal can be performed using SrCl2 placed in an electrochemical cell with molten KCl as the electrolyte. Upon reduction of SrCl2, Cl– ions are subsequently oxidized to Cl2 gas. A set-up is pictured below.
Identify the reactions at the cathode and anode.
Small-scale production of strontium metal can be performed using SrCl2 placed in an electrochemical cell with molten KCl as the electrolyte. Upon reduction of SrCl2, Cl– ions are subsequently oxidized to Cl2 gas. A set-up is pictured below.
Identify the reactions at the cathode and anode.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cathode: 2 Cl– → Cl2(g) + 2 e–Anode: K+ + e– → K(s)
B
Cathode: Sr2+ + 2 e– → Sr(s)Anode: 2 Cl– → Cl2(g) + 2 e–
C
Cathode: K+ + e– → K(s)Anode: 2 Cl– → Cl2(g) + 2 e–
D
Cathode: 2 Cl– → Cl2(g) + 2 e–Anode: Sr2+ + 2 e– → Sr(s)