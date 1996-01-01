20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
20. Electrochemistry Galvanic Cell
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the cell setup for the electrolysis of aqueous concentrated hydrochloric acid. Identify the anode and cathode, indicate the direction of the flow of electrons, and write the balanced overall cell reaction.
Draw the cell setup for the electrolysis of aqueous concentrated hydrochloric acid. Identify the anode and cathode, indicate the direction of the flow of electrons, and write the balanced overall cell reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 H+(aq) + 2 Cl–(l) → H2(g) + Cl2(g)
B
2 H+(aq) + 2 Cl–(l) → H2(g) + Cl2(g)
C
2 H2O(l) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g)
D
2 H2O(l) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g)