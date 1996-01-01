8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which process below has the correct sign for ΔHº and incorrect classification (endothermic or exothermic)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Photosynthesis (ΔH° = –, Endothermic)
B
Burning a piece of paper (ΔH° = +, Exothermic)
C
Baking soda (NaHCO3) neutralizes vinegar (ΔH° = –, Endothermic)
D
A fireworks display (ΔH° = –, Exothermic)