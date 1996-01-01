8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the following reactions are separately reacted in a chamber, which one will increase the temperature of the chamber?
(i) 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (l) → C6H12O6 (s) + 6 O2 (g)
(ii) HCO3- (aq) + H+ (aq) → H2O (aq) + CO2(aq)
(iii) H2O (l) + HCl (aq) → H3O+ (aq) + Cl- (aq)
(iv) C6H12O6 (s) + 6 O2 (g) → 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (l)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) & (ii)
B
(i) & (iii)
C
(ii) & (iii)
D
(ii) & (iv)
E
(iii) & (iv)
F
All of the above
G
None of the above