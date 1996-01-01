If the following reactions are separately reacted in a chamber, which one will increase the temperature of the chamber?

(i) 6 CO 2 (g) + 6 H 2 O (l) → C 6 H 12 O 6 (s) + 6 O 2 (g)

(ii) HCO 3 - (aq) + H+ (aq) → H 2 O (aq) + CO 2 (aq)

(iii) H 2 O (l) + HCl (aq) → H 3 O+ (aq) + Cl- (aq)