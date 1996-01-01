16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following will occur when the volume is decreased for the following reaction at equilibrium?
2 H2Te (g) ⇌ 2 H2 (g) + Te2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the reaction will shift to the right
B
the reaction will shift to the left
C
None of the above