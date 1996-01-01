2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the element X, which consists of two naturally occurring isotopes. Isotope 1 has a mass of 68.925581 amu and an abundance of 60.108%. Isotope 2, on the other hand, has a mass of 70.924705 amu and an abundance of 39.982%. Determine the atomic mass of element X and identify its element symbol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Atomic mass = 69.786 amu; Symbol: Ga
B
Atomic mass = 74.922 amu; Symbol: As
C
Atomic mass = 55.915 amu; Symbol: Fe
D
Atomic mass = 63.546 amu; Symbol: Cu