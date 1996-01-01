2. Atoms & Elements
Carbon has two isotopes namely, C-12 and C-13 with masses of 12.00000 amu and 13.00335 amu respectively. Find the relative abundances (in 4 SF) of the isotopes of carbon.
A
% abundance of C-12 = 98.10 % % abundance of C-13 = 1.900 %
B
% abundance of C-12 = 50.00 % % abundance of C-13 = 50.00 %
C
% abundance of C-12 = 1.100 % % abundance of C-13 = 98.90 %
D
% abundance of C-12 = 98.90 % % abundance of C-13 = 1.100 %