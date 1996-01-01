19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are two possible ways to roll a 3 using two dice each numbered 1-6. Therefore, there are two microstates for the outcome of 3 (a specific microstate). Determine the number of possible ways to roll a 4. Calculate the entropy associated with an outcome of 4. (KB = 1.38×10–23)
There are two possible ways to roll a 3 using two dice each numbered 1-6. Therefore, there are two microstates for the outcome of 3 (a specific microstate). Determine the number of possible ways to roll a 4. Calculate the entropy associated with an outcome of 4. (KB = 1.38×10–23)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4 ways; S = 1.91×10–23
B
4 ways; S = 2.54×10–23
C
3 ways; S = 1.52×10–23
D
3 ways; S = 2.01×10–23