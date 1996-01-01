19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A law of thermodynamics states that "The entropy of a perfect crystalline solid is zero when the temperature is equal to absolute zero (0 K)." This is law is the
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
First Law of Thermodynamics
B
Second Law of Thermodynamics
C
Third Law of Thermodynamics
D
None of the above.