19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
112PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the following reactions and their ΔG°rxn values:
Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Calculate the ΔG° (kJ) for the following reaction (express in one decimal place):
2 Cr(s) + 3/2 O2(g) → Cr2O3(s), ΔG°rxn = –1058.1 kJ
CO(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → CO2(g), ΔG°rxn = –257.2 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
286.5 kJ
B
1829.6 kJ
C
–1315.3 kJ
D
800.9 kJ