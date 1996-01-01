Using the following reactions and their ΔG° rxn values:

Cr 2 O 3 (s) + 3 CO(g) → 2Cr(s) + 3 CO 2 (g)

Calculate the ΔG° (kJ) for the following reaction (express in one decimal place):

2 Cr(s) + 3/2 O 2 (g) → Cr 2 O 3 (s), ΔG° rxn = –1058.1 kJ