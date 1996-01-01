19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
111PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following reaction:
MgCO3(s) → MgO(s) + CO2(g)
Calculate the ΔG° (kJ) for this reaction at each temperature assuming that ΔH° and ΔS° do not change too much with the given temperature range. Express each answer using one decimal place.
Part A. 360 K
Part B. 1095 K
Part C. 1625 K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A) –38.0 kJ; B) 90.7 kJ; C) 183.5 kJ
B
A) 163.7 kJ; B) 292.4 kJ; C) 385.2 kJ
C
A) –50.6 kJ; B) –100.2 kJ; C) 352.8 kJ
D
A) 37.6 kJ; B) –91.0 kJ; C) –183.8 kJ