Given the following reaction:

MgCO 3 (s) → MgO(s) + CO 2 (g)

Calculate the ΔG° (kJ) for this reaction at each temperature assuming that ΔH° and ΔS° do not change too much with the given temperature range. Express each answer using one decimal place.

Part A. 360 K

Part B. 1095 K

Part C. 1625 K