10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alternate formula for Zeff is:
where E is the ionization energy of the neutral atom and n is the principal quantum number of the highest-energy electron. Calculate the Zeff for Mg (IE = 737.7 kJ/mol) and F (IE = 1681.0 kJ/mol) using this formula.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Zeff, Mg = 4.85; Zeff, F = 3.17
B
Zeff, Mg = 1.99; Zeff, F = 2.86
C
Zeff, Mg = 3.01; Zeff, F = 4.92
D
Zeff, Mg = 2.25; Zeff, F = 2.26