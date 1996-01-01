7. Gases
Partial Pressure
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three bulbs containing 3 gasses at varying pressures are connected by stopcocks in the apparatus displayed. What happens to the system's pressure when the stopcocks are opened? Assume that the temperature stays constant and that the lines connecting the bulbs have a volume of zero.
A
3.79 atm
B
1.01 atm
C
3.75 atm
D
1.32 atm