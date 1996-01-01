19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which has the higher entropy (explain in terms of randomness), (a) between a perfectly ordered crystal of solid carbon dioxide () and a disordered crystal of solid carbon dioxide, and (b) between a titanium dioxide crystal and an amorphous powder of titanium dioxide.
A
(a) perfectly ordered crystal of solid carbon dioxide(b) amorphous powder of titanium dioxide
B
(a) disordered crystal of solid carbon dioxide(b) titanium dioxide crystal
C
(a) disordered crystal of solid carbon dioxide(b) amorphous powder of titanium dioxide
D
(a) perfectly ordered crystal of solid carbon dioxide(b) titanium dioxide crystal