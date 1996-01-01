14. Solutions
Osmotic Pressure
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Metronidazole is an antibiotic used to treat a number of bacterial and parasitic infections. A 100.0 mL injectable solution of metronidazole (171.2 g/mol) contains 500.0 mg of the drug. What is the osmotic pressure of this solution at 25 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.7147 atm
B
0.3573 atm
C
0.2125 atm
D
0.2674 atm