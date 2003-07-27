1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
Dimensional Analysis
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many cesium atoms are needed to line up with one another to form a square grid on a 1.00 mm by 1.00 mm square surface if the diameter of a cesium atom is 0.267 nm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.67x10-16 atoms
B
2.67x107 atoms
C
1.40x1013 atoms
D
3.75x107 atoms