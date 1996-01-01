14. Solutions
Henry's Law Calculations
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 815 torr and 24.5 atm. What total\nvolume of solution is needed to completely dissolve 1.65 L of\nthe gas at a pressure of 725 torr and a temperature of 25 °C?"}'>°C, calculate the amount of solution in liters required to dissolve a 6.72 L of gas with Henry's law constant of 0.129 M/atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.38 L
B
1.29 L
C
1.07 L
D
2.13 L