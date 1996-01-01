3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions Mass Percent
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a Nickel-Cadmium battery, cadmium metal [Cd(s)] is used in the anode and nickel oxyhydroxide [NiO(OH)(s)] is at the cathode. What is the mass percent of nickel in nickel oxyhydroxide?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
59.9%
B
64.0%
C
61.4%
D
63.3%