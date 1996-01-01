12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The H—N—H bond angles in the NH3 molecule are ___________ than the H—C—H bond angles in CH4 molecule because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
smaller; nitrogen atom has a smaller atomic radius than carbon atom.
B
smaller; the higher electronegativity of the nitrogen atom causes the bond angles to decrease.
C
smaller; the lone pair on the nitrogen atom repels the bond pairs causing them to come closer.
D
larger; electronegative atoms like nitrogen produce higher bond angles.
E
larger; nitrogen atom has a larger atomic radius than the carbon atom.