1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A long course swimming pool for the Olympic games is exactly 2500 m3 in volume. Assuming the swimming pool is filled to the brim, calculate the volume of water in the swimming pool (in cubit feet).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
54900 ft3
B
44150 ft3
C
66200 ft3
D
88300 ft3