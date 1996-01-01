2. Atoms & Elements
92PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molar mass of HCl is 36.5 g/mol, and the average mass per HCl molecule is 36.5 u. Use the fact that 1 u = 1.6605×10–24 g to calculate Avogadro's number.
5.87×1023 molecules/mol
2.21×10–21 molecules/mol
6.02×1023 molecules/mol
2.16×10–21 molecules/mol