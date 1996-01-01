11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Resonance Structures
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the ions given below, provide the Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule, and assign the formal charge to each atom. Also, include resonance structures if applicable.
i. CO32–
ii. H3O+
iii. IO3–
iv. OH–
For the ions given below, provide the Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule, and assign the formal charge to each atom. Also, include resonance structures if applicable.
i. CO32–
ii. H3O+
iii. IO3–
iv. OH–
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D