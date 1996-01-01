At 25 °C, the standard reduction potentials for the following reactions are

H 2 SO 3 (aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e− → S(s) + 3 H 2 O(l) E° = 0.45 V

2 HClO(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e− → Cl 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(l) E° = 1.61 V