Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
At 25 °C, the standard reduction potentials for the following reactions are
H2SO3(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e− → S(s) + 3 H2O(l) E° = 0.45 V
2 HClO(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e− → Cl2(g) + 2 H2O(l) E° = 1.61 V
In acidic solution, what is the balanced equation for the reaction between HClO(aq) and elemental S(s) that produces H2SO3(aq) and Cl2(g)?
H2SO3(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + Cl2(g) → 2 HClO(aq) + S(s) + H2O(l)
2 HClO(aq) + S(s) + H2O(l) → H2SO3(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + Cl2(g)
2 HClO(aq) + S(s) + 2 H+(aq) → H2SO3(aq) + Cl2(g) + H2O(l)
H2SO3(aq) + Cl2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HClO(aq) + S(s) + 2 H+(aq)