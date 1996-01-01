6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Winkler method can be used to determine the amount of dissolved oxygen in water samples by converting dissolved oxygen to MnO2 with MnSO4 and reacting it with NaOH and KI. The solution is then acidified for the oxidation of I− to I3− by MnO2 to occur. The amount of I3− formed is determined by titration with S2O32−. The unbalanced equations are
Mn2+(aq) + O2(g)→ MnO2(s)
MnO2(s)+ I−(aq) →Mn2+(aq) + I3−(aq)
I3−(aq) + S2O32−(aq) → I−(aq) + S4O62−(aq)
When 0.1578 g of a water sample is analyzed, the reaction needs 17.55 mL of 0.1300 M Na2S2O3. Calculate the mass percent of oxygen in the sample.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18.25%
B
17.55%
C
15.78%
D
11.57%