The Winkler method can be used to determine the amount of dissolved oxygen in water samples by converting dissolved oxygen to MnO 2 with MnSO 4 and reacting it with NaOH and KI. The solution is then acidified for the oxidation of I− to I 3 − by MnO 2 to occur. The amount of I 3 − formed is determined by titration with S 2 O 3 2−. The unbalanced equations are

Mn2+(aq) + O 2 (g)→ MnO 2 (s)

MnO 2 (s)+ I−(aq) →Mn2+(aq) + I 3 −(aq)

I 3 −(aq) + S 2 O 3 2−(aq) → I−(aq) + S 4 O 6 2−(aq)