12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Geometry
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the number of lone pairs on the central atom, bonding groups, and total electron groups for the structure shown below.
Identify the number of lone pairs on the central atom, bonding groups, and total electron groups for the structure shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 lone pair, 5 bonding groups, 5 total electron groups
B
1 lone pair, 4 bonding groups, 5 total electron groups
C
0 lone pairs, 4 bonding groups, 4 total electron groups
D
2 lone pairs, 4 bonding groups, 6 total electron groups