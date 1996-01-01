19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
124PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lactic acid fermentation of glucose produces lactic acid.
C6H12O6 (s) ⇌ 2 C3H6O3 (l)
While the anaerobic fermentation of glucose produces ethanol and carbon dioxide.
C6H12O6 (s) ⇌ 2 C2H5OH (l) + 2 CO2(g)
Make a comparison between the equilibrium constants for the reactions.
(ΔG°f C6H12O6 (s) = -910.4 kJ/mol, ΔG°f C3H6O3 (l) = -711.62 kJ/mol, ΔG°f C2H5OH (l) = -174.8 kJ/mol, ΔG°f CO2(g) = -394.4 kJ/mol)
The lactic acid fermentation of glucose produces lactic acid.
C6H12O6 (s) ⇌ 2 C3H6O3 (l)
While the anaerobic fermentation of glucose produces ethanol and carbon dioxide.
C6H12O6 (s) ⇌ 2 C2H5OH (l) + 2 CO2(g)
Make a comparison between the equilibrium constants for the reactions.
(ΔG°f C6H12O6 (s) = -910.4 kJ/mol, ΔG°f C3H6O3 (l) = -711.62 kJ/mol, ΔG°f C2H5OH (l) = -174.8 kJ/mol, ΔG°f CO2(g) = -394.4 kJ/mol)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The equilibrium constant value for the lactic acid fermentation of glucose is larger than the K value for the anaerobic fermentation of glucose.
B
The equilibrium constant value for the lactic acid fermentation of glucose is smaller than the K value for the anaerobic fermentation of glucose.
C
The equilibrium constant value for the lactic acid fermentation and anaerobic fermentation of glucose are equal