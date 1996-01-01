19. Chemical Thermodynamics
123PRACTICE PROBLEM
The blood plasma contains about 0.137 M Na+ ion concentration, while the intracellular fluid contains about 0.012 M. There is a semi-permeable membrane that separates the plasma from the intracellular fluid. Calculate the ΔG at 37 °C for the transfer of 1.0 mol of Na+ from the blood plasma to the intracellular fluid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.58 kJ
B
−6.3 kJ
C
6.3 kJ
D
−0.58 kJ