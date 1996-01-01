17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
90PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pH of a clear liquid was determined using a pH meter as shown below. Is the temperature given with the pH reading necessary?
A
No, the given temperature with the pH reading is not necessary because Kw and pH are not temperature-dependent.
B
Yes, the given temperature with the pH reading is necessary because Kw and pH are temperature-dependent.