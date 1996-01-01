9. Quantum Mechanics
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A photon with a wavelength of 0.332 nm strikes a surface. The emitted electron has a kinetic energy of 844 eV. What is the binding energy of the electron in kJ/mol? [KE = 1/2 mv2; 1 electron volt (eV) = 1.602 × 10-19 J]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.79 ×105 kJ/mol
B
5.41 ×105 kJ/mol
C
1.22 ×104 kJ/mol
D
3.75 ×104 kJ/mol