14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain what happens to snow on snow-covered roads when salt is spread at −1.5 °C and −29 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When salt is spread at −1.5 °C and at −29 °C, snow on snow-covered roads will melt.
B
Even if salt is spread over snow-covered roads at −1.5 °C and −29 °C, the snow will not melt.
C
The snow melts when salt is spread on snow-covered roads at −29 °C, but is not affected when salt is used at −1.5 °C.
D
The snow melts when salt is spread on snow-covered roads at −1.5 °C, but is not affected when salt is used at −29 °C.