14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Differentiate molality and molarity in expressing solution concentration when considering freezing point depression, boiling point elevation, and osmotic pressure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only molarity must be used as solution concentration in the calculation of freezing point depression, boiling point elevation, and osmotic pressure.
B
Both molarity and molality can be accurately used in expressing solution concentration when computing for freezing point depression, boiling point elevation, and osmotic pressure.
C
Molarity must be used to express solution concentration when calculating freezing point depression and boiling point elevation, while molality must be used in osmotic pressure calculations.
D
Molality must be used when calculating freezing point depression and boiling point elevation, while molarity can be used for osmotic pressure calculations.