8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
8. Thermochemistry Hess's Law
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the given information, calculate ΔH°rxn for the following reaction P4O10(s) + 6 PCl5(g) → 10 Cl3PO(g).
a) P4(s) + 6 Cl2(g) → 4 PCl3(g) ΔH° = −1225.6 kJ
b) P4(s) + 5 O2(g) → P4O10(s) ΔH° = −2967.3 kJ
c) PCl3(g) + Cl2(g) → PCl5(g) ΔH° = −84.2 kJ
d) PCl3(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → Cl3PO(g) ΔH° = −285.7 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−248.6 kJ
B
367.3 kJ
C
−610.1 kJ
D
522.9 kJ