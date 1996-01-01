11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
PO43− is a stable ion of phosphorous. Using Lewis structures, explain why NO43− does not exist even though N and P are from the same group.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NO43− ion does not exist because N has a high electronegativity.
B
NO43− ion does not exist because N cannot have an expanded octet.
C
NO43− ion does not exist because N cannot be stable with a charge of −3.
D
NO43− ion does not exist because N atom is too small and cannot accommodate four O atoms around it.