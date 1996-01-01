15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
X molecules (gray spheres) are converted to Y molecules (red spheres) in the first-order reaction, X → Y.
Determine the number of X and Y molecules present at t = 60 s and t = 90 s given that the images below are at t = 0 and t = 30 s.
A
X60 = 4; Y60 = 12; X90 = 2; Y90 = 14
B
X60 = 10; Y60 = 6; X90 = 12; Y90 = 4
C
X60 = 11; Y60 = 5; X90 = 12; Y90 = 4
D
X60 = 9; Y60 = 7; X90 = 10; Y90 = 6