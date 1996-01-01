6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the cathode, anode and overall cell reaction for the electrolysis, in a cell with inert electrodes, of the aqueous solution of a KClO2 salt?
ClO2−(aq) → ClO2(g) + e− E° = −0.95 V
K+(aq) + e− → K(s) E° = −2.92 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cathode: 2 H2O(l) + 2 e− → H2(g) + 2 OH−(aq)
anode: 2 H2O(l) → O2(g) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e−
overall: 2 H2O(l) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g)
B
cathode: 2 H2O(l) + 2 e− → H2(g) + 2 OH−(aq)
anode: ClO2−(aq) → ClO2(g) + e−
overall: 2 H2O(l) + 2 ClO2−(aq) → 2 ClO2(g) + H2(g) + 2 OH−(aq)
C
cathode: K+(aq) + e− → K(s)
anode: 2 H2O(l) → O2(g) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e−
overall: 4 K+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) → O2(g) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 K(s)
D
cathode: K+(aq) + e− → K(s)
anode: ClO2−(aq) → ClO2(g) + e−
overall: K+(aq) + ClO2−(aq) → K(s) + ClO2(g)
