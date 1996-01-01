6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Illustrate a cell representation of the electrolysis of a concentrated aqueous solution of hydrochloric acid. Use inert electrodes. Label which are the anode, cathode, positive and negative electrodes, and the direction of ion and electron flow. Show the balanced equations for the important reactions involved.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Anode: H+ (aq) + e− → H2 (g)Cathode: Cl− (aq) → Cl2 (g) + e−Overall: 2 H+ (aq) + 2 Cl− (aq) → H2 (g) + Cl2 (g)
B
Anode: 2 H+ (aq) + 2 e− → H2 (g)Cathode: 2 Cl− (aq) → Cl2 (g) + 2e−Overall: 2 H+ (aq) + 2 Cl− (aq) → H2 (g) + Cl2 (g)
C
Anode: 2 Cl− (aq) → Cl2 (g) + 2e−Cathode: 2 H+ (aq) + 2 e− → H2 (g)Overall: 2 H+ (aq) + 2 Cl− (aq) → H2 (g) + Cl2 (g)
D
Anode: 2 Cl− (aq) → Cl2 (g) + 2e−Cathode: 2 H+ (aq) + 2 e− → H2 (g)Overall: 2 H+ (aq) + 2 Cl− (aq) → H2 (g) + Cl2 (g)