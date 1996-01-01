14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dicycloverine (C19H35NO2) also known as dicyclomine is a drug used to cure gastrointestinal tract spasms. The conversion of the free-base form (C19H35NO2) of dicycloverine to the protonated hydrochloride form (C19H36ClNO2) using one equivalent of HCl is shown below (Note: Not all carbons and hydrogens are shown. Each "corner" represent a carbon bonded to the correct number of hydrogens in order to make a total of four bonds):
Based on the given structure, determine which form of dicycloverine is more soluble in water.
Dicycloverine (C19H35NO2) also known as dicyclomine is a drug used to cure gastrointestinal tract spasms. The conversion of the free-base form (C19H35NO2) of dicycloverine to the protonated hydrochloride form (C19H36ClNO2) using one equivalent of HCl is shown below (Note: Not all carbons and hydrogens are shown. Each "corner" represent a carbon bonded to the correct number of hydrogens in order to make a total of four bonds):
Based on the given structure, determine which form of dicycloverine is more soluble in water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dicycloverine (Free-base)
B
Dicycloverine hydrochloride
C
Both are equally soluble in water
D
Both are insoluble in water