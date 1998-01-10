2. Atoms & Elements
80PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider glycolic acid (C2H4O3), a skincare ingredient that exfoliates and boosts collagen production. Calculate the number of molecules of glycolic acid in 0.250 mg of this substance.
A
2.00×1019 molecules
B
6.02×1023 molecules
C
1.98×1018 molecules
D
2.89×1018 molecules