Partial Pressure
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 15.0 L gas canister containing xenon gas at 800 torr and 60 °C is added with 10.5 g of solid iodine. Assuming that all iodine sublimes to a gas, calculate the partial pressure of iodine gas and the total pressure inside the canister.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.151 atm
B
1.050 atm
C
1.201 atm
D
1.450 atm