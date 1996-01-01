19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
The entropy change of the surroundings (ΔSsurr) for a particular reversible process is –85 J/K. Determine the entropy change of the system (ΔSsys) for this process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔSsys = 0 J/K
B
ΔSsys = 85 J/K
C
ΔSsys > 85 J/K
D
ΔSsys = –85 J/K