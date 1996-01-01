19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pressure of 0.750 mol ideal geas at 330 K with an initial pressure of 0.800 atm is increased isothermally. (a) Predict the sign of the ΔS for this process. (b) What is the entropy of change if the pressure on the gas is 1.50 atm? (c) Is it necessary to specify the temperature in order to calculate the entropy change?
The pressure of 0.750 mol ideal geas at 330 K with an initial pressure of 0.800 atm is increased isothermally. (a) Predict the sign of the ΔS for this process. (b) What is the entropy of change if the pressure on the gas is 1.50 atm? (c) Is it necessary to specify the temperature in order to calculate the entropy change?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) ΔS will be positive; (b) ΔSsys = +4.18 J/K; (c) It is not necessary to specify the temperature since the process is isothermal.
B
(a) ΔS will be negative; (b) ΔSsys = –4.18 J/K; (c) It is not necessary to specify the temperature since the process is isothermal.
C
(a) ΔS will be negative; (b) ΔSsys = –3.92 J/K; (c) It is not necessary to specify the temperature since the process is isothermal.
D
(a) ΔS will be positive; (b) ΔSsys = +3.92 J/K; (c) It is not necessary to specify the temperature since the process is isothermal.