Consider the following reaction wherein lead sulfide precipitates when a solution containing lead ions and sulfide ions is mixed:

Pb2+(aq) + S2–(aq) → PbS(s) ΔH = –131.8 kJ

(a) Determine the ΔH for the formation of 0.215 mol of PbS.

(b) Determine the ΔH for the formation of 3.50 g of PbS.

(c) Determine the ΔH when 3.65×10–4 mol of PbS is dissolved in water.