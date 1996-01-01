8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction wherein lead sulfide precipitates when a solution containing lead ions and sulfide ions is mixed:
Pb2+(aq) + S2–(aq) → PbS(s) ΔH = –131.8 kJ
(a) Determine the ΔH for the formation of 0.215 mol of PbS.
(b) Determine the ΔH for the formation of 3.50 g of PbS.
(c) Determine the ΔH when 3.65×10–4 mol of PbS is dissolved in water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) ΔH = +33.1 kJ; (b) ΔH = +461 kJ; (c) ΔH = –5.04 J
B
(a) ΔH = –33.1 kJ; (b) ΔH = –461 kJ; (c) ΔH = +5.04 J
C
(a) ΔH = +28.3 kJ; (b) ΔH = +1.93 kJ; (c) ΔH = –48.1 J
D
(a) ΔH = –28.3 kJ; (b) ΔH = –1.93 kJ; (c) ΔH = 48.1 J
E
(a) ΔH = –33.1 kJ; (b) ΔH = +1.93 kJ; (c) ΔH = –5.04 J