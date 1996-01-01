2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the symbol, location in the periodic table, atomic number, and classify if nonmetal, metalloid, or metal for the given element: rubidium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Symbol: Rb; Location: Group 1A, Period 5; Atomic number: 37; Metal
B
Symbol: Ru; Location: Group 2A, Period 5; Atomic number: 38; Metal
C
Symbol: Rb; Location: Group 2A, Period 4; Atomic number: 37; Nonmetal
D
Symbol: Ru; Location: Group 1A, Period 4; Atomic number: 38; Nonmetal